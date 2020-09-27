A recent Journal article illustrates the Postal Service impacts everyone.
When the Postal Service is being manipulated, people get upset. If you believe Senator Wicker, all is well, and the public outrages over mail piling up and delivered late, is a Democratic plot to embarrass the president. However, the public outcry was strong enough for General DeJoy to halt existing changes until after the election, but the damage may already be done.
Normal customers and post office personnel knew something was amiss, and reported this to the news media, and their representatives in Congress. Procedures recently implemented, such as removal of expensive sorting machines, no overtime, removal of top managers, mail drop box removal, etc. were negatively impacting mail delivery with on-time delivery plummeting.
Senator Wicker, one of the Senate's strongest enablers of President Trump, indicated that the nomination of General DeJoy was approved by the nonpartisan board of governors. Review of the board of governors indicates that four positions are vacant with six other positions, including General DeJoy, were nominated by President Trump, and approved by the Republican majority Senate.
This is not a nonpartisan board. It must be noted that DeJoy is a million-dollar donor to President Trump's campaigns. Appointees by President Obama were previously blocked by the Republican Senate. The Democrats brought the issue into public view, because except for a few Republicans out west, the Republicans were silent.
President Trump constantly harps on ail-in voting fraud without proof, and is OK with absentee voting as long as it is from Republican states. This does not pass the smell test.
Senator Wicker closes his article with, "It is wrong for elected leaders to push baseless conspiracy theories that undermine public trust in our elections." Senator Wicker needs to take his own advice and speak to the President, who just generated another conspiracy theory-a plane loaded of black-clothed ninja warriors had targeted the RNC convention to do harm.
The Journal Opinion page is just that- opinions - mine included. You have to do your own research!
Bill Hines
Tupelo