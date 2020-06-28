I've been watching these people who are getting out to protest, not only that but doing a lot of damage to other people's working places.
I want to know how so many stupid people can get out and do such a thing.
Don't they know when they damage and burn somebody else's work place, that maybe they won't be able to get a decent job because there won't be any where they live to be had.
It really makes me mad to see an older person who has the hand of a small child with them. To me this really upsets the mind of the child and he will grow up to hate, not love of Jesus, who is love.
Juanita Horstman
Aberdeen