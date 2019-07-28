To the editor:
The July 17 article titled "Polls show sour views of race relations in Trump's America," (Trump's?) was biased. Like ... "President Trump's racist tweets toward four Democratic congresswomen of color."
Partly, the tweets were inappropriate, But, tweets don't meet the narrow definition of racism. No matter, the word racist seems to become a part of "PR" slogans that are the bane of civil America.
America has done a lot towards an equality for Americans. But, many want to use a broad brush to paint only exaggerated images of imperfect America. And, they forget to thank God for easily lost freedom they have.
Many show no respect for the America they think isn't perfect. They want to hate America that's closest than any nation to Eden. And, nothing in life will ever be perfect, this side of Heaven.
Sincerely,
Tim Holland