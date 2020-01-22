To the Editor:
This letter describes assessments by credible sources that address alleged corruption by President Trump. While false or misleading claims are not legally binding unless made under oath, we expect our President to abide by the highest standards to speak truth. The Washington Post periodically tallies President Trump’s false or misleading claims; the latest figure is 15,413 during his first 1,055 days in office. Since 2016, all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have consistently stated that Russia is the primary culprit for the 2016 cyberattacks on US elections. In contrast, Trump has refused to hold Russia accountable, siding with Putin, not U.S. intelligence.
Following review of the Mueller report in March 2019, more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors concluded that multiple felony charges were justified against anyone except a sitting president. It should be noted that a sitting president is not exempted by the Constitution.
In September 2019, a whistleblower accused Trump of making “a disturbing promise to a foreign leader.” Trump denied the initial accusation only to be contradicted by a White-House-released rough transcript of a July telephone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. In October, acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney openly admitted that the release of military funds to Ukraine was tied to the condition that Ukraine get dirt on Vice-President Biden. During the impeachment inquiry, nine U.S. civil servants engaged in Ukrainian affairs gave compelling testimony that President Trump abused his power when he coerced President Zelensky. In December, more than 875 legal scholars concluded that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct; while more than 2,090 American historians concluded that he violated his oaths to “faithfully execute the Office of President” and “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution."
Laypersons formulating their own perspective of President Trump’s culpability to impeachment charges would benefit by reflecting on the perspectives in this letter, especially on the judgments of nearly 4,000 qualified experts.
Ted Clem
Baldwyn