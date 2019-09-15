I am writing to applaud several things about the Daily Journal that need recognition. The Mississippi State Medical Association, the largest physician organization in our state which represents almost 5,000 doctors, has recently given one of your longtime employees a very important honor. At our recent 151st annual session the 2019 MSMA Excellence in Health Promotion Award was bestowed on the very talented Michaela Gibson Morris.
This award recognizes the individual who has done the most outstanding work in our state to promote public health and wellness through print or broadcast media. With her tremendous talent, Michaela does a fantastic job reporting on complicated medical issues that inform and enlighten the readership of the Journal.
Then I would like to congratulate the Journal for its new executive editor, Elizabeth Walters, who refreshingly writes about how important true and honest journalism is today.
Charlotte Wolfe, you have big shoes to fill with the passing of Joe Rutherford, a Ripley native who also recognized the "Power of the Pen Being Mightier Than the Sword." We know you are up to that challenge. You have apparently brought back to readers' attention that the platform of "Letters to the Editor" is very often the most interesting aspect of any newspaper. I have noted with joy and astonishment that their submission and the voice of your readers is now encouraged each day on the Editorial Page by once again actively giving written instructions for sending those letters your way.
Thanks also go out to William Bronson, your CEO/Publisher for admitting that 'print journalism is not dead' on August 18. I sincerely hope that the Daily Journal will demonstrate this by once again offering home delivery to us outside the city limits of Ripley. With the generosity of friends who save the newspaper for us, my husband can do the puzzles and read the comics! Many rural seniors in our region are now culturally 'cut-off' by lack of Internet service, and then the Daily Journal left them high and dry from the print version by the edict of your former masthead leaders. Keep the faith and the good journalism coming!
Dwalia South, MD, FAAFP
Chairman, Publications Committee
of the JOURNAL OF THE MSMA
Ripley