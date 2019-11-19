Dear Editor,
I've been a subscriber and reader of the Journal for more than 50 years and probably will continue to be. But I am also a long-time University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles fan and know of many friends and relatives that both the aforementioned applies to.
We only ask for one page in the sports section that might highlight USMs accomplishments and performances. I know when Mississippi State University or Ole Miss play, win or lose, your paper puts two to four pages of their details. Come on guys. Make us proud for once. Thanks.
Rickey Brown
Guntown