As a conservative, I like to read the Opinion section of the Journal to get an idea of local people thinking on certain subjects. Politics is one of my favorites.
I sometimes will read Cal Thomas articles although, I can take him or leave him.
In the Feb. 15 edition, Mr. Thomas wrote his opinion about the National Prayer Breakfast.
He concluded after attacking President Trump's behavior toward Nancy at the State of the Union (He failed to shake her hand) and by not greeting the hostile crowd from the State of the Union.
Mr Thomas concluded that the either the National Day of Prayer be suspended or President Trump not attend.
How narrow minded and self righteous of Mr. Thomas!
He dared to even quote JESUS teachings to make his point.
We as humans tend to forget our own sins when attacking others. Yes, President Trump does demonstrate aggressive behavior when attacked by others. It's his personality. I think ALL of us feel the need to defend ourselves when attacked by others. Especially in his case when the attacks are over & over & over. Even the Best of Us can only take so much before responding.
In this case, the Prayers Breakfast occurred just days after the hostile behavior of Speaker Pelosi's ripping up of our President's speech and the childish and disrespectful behavior of the opposing party.
While JESUS does teach we should forgive those that sin against us, as humans we can struggle with this teaching when we are attacked over & over by the same people.
Perhaps Mr. Thomas might want to recall another teaching by JESUS that stated: (This is paraphrasing) "before you worry about the splinter in your brother's eye, take the log out of your own."
To suggest that the National Day of Prayer be suspended or our President not attend is ignorance on Mr. Thomas part.
As our Nation continues its downward moral spiral, it is incumbent on everyone to pray for GOD's Mercy and Forgiveness and turn away from our Evil Ways.
Evil behavior breeds Evil behavior. We ALL need to pray for President Trump, Mrs. Pelosi, and ALL our Government Leaders to forgive and turn to GOD's Word and Leadership.
Perhaps Mr. Thomas might want to study GOD's word a little further before making anymore Dangerous suggestions as this one.
Tim Long
Marietta