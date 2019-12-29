This is in regard to a column in the newspaper written by Walker Wildmon, in which he complained that unelected government employees were undermining the president. He says Trump is not liked because he has uprooted the elite Washington bureaucrats, politicians and wastes taxpayer dollars.
As we all know, since elected, the wasting of taxpayer dollars has not decreased under this administration. He goes on to denigrate two state department officials whose credentials and reputations are impeccable; both combined have given our country 70 years of service.
What this young man failed to point out is that the ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who also has a reputation that is beyond reproach, was recalled by Trump after his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani went to the Ukraine and began a smear campaign so Trump could recall her.
In her testimony she stated the president has the power to do so, but she could not understand why he had to smear her reputation. This is unprecedented behavior.
In a nut shell, here, to the best of my ability, is what I have seen, read and heard from them. President Trump was attempting to have the newly elected president of the Ukraine make a public statement (on which the release of money set aside by Congress to help them fight aggression from Russia was contingent) to the effect that he, the Ukraine president, was investigating Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma that had been the target of corruption. However it was my understanding that the Bidens were found not guilty of wrong doing.
For some reason, Trump was trying to establish the story that it was the Ukraine government, not Russia, that had meddled in our 2016 election. Why was the president trying to relieve Russia from guilt, rather than accept what Robert Mueller’s investigation showed – it was Russia.
In testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a Trump friend who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration ceremony, he has stated contrary to Trump’s claim – there was withholding of money, unless and until, the Ukraine president announced the Bidens were under investigation. At that time, Joe Biden was the leading contender for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. This amounts to quid pro quo.
If anyone has a better explanation for this, feel free to say so.
Martha Hardy
Hickory Flat