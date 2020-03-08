Allowing wine to be sold in grocery stores would destroy small businesses
In recent years, there has been much talk in our Mississippi State Legislature about allowing wine to be sold in grocery stores, especially in the large box stores throughout our state. And now, a Mississippi lawmaker introduced a bill to the legislation, converting talk to potential action. The reason put forth for this “wine in stores bill”; more convenience to the consumer, a popular trend, to generate more tax revenue and that it will have no effect on the over 600 package stores throughout the state.
Step back for a moment and think. Since Mississippi does not have large metro markets comparing to New Orleans, New York City, Miami and alike, the reality is that many private and family owned package stores, some owned and operated for generations, will close because 50% of their revenue has been lost. And there will be no increase in tax revenue, only a dilution of the current tax revenue. To further compound this downward spiral, box stores will buy bulk which means massive competitive price reduction leaving the local package store out in the cold. And the next time you need to know which wine to choose for a dinner or special event, that individual service and guidance by an owner or wine specialist will not be available in a box store. You will have only a row of shelves to talk to.
The small and independent business men and their families who own and operate package stores in Mississippi have lived and worked and given back to their community for decades. They have hired local individuals, been good stewards in their business judgement and respect and practice in good faith the covenants and guidelines that are established between the wine and spirit business and the State of Mississippi. Why should they have their livelihoods be jeopardized or lost based on a whim or a trend.
Mike Menzi
Gulfport