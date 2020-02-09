It’s still early Sunday morning and I just saw the final episode of “A New Day with Kay.” As I watched the old clips of Kay Bain and her late husband Buddy, I recalled some of the times I interviewed her for stories I wrote about her through the years. She was always candid and forthright.
Kay once told me that the performers appearing on her long-running “Mornin’” show ranged from “very good” to “very bad.” And she was certainly correct about that. We saw very good and very bad artists. But, to her credit, she provided them all a place to “star.”
Some went on to fame and fortune; others, well, didn’t.
I first saw the show early one morning in 1992 after I had moved to Amory from South Louisiana. “What manner of homespun oddity is this?” I thought. As I could, I watched at least parts of it every weekday morning. From the widely talented performers to the birthday shoutouts, I began to realize I was watching something of value, a glimpse into the life of my newly adopted home state.
Through the years, I ran into Kay at her own performances – from senior citizen gatherings to festivals – at Walmart and other places. She always had a story of some sort to share and I loved hearing them. At many times during her life, she rubbed elbows with the elite of, especially, country music.
She told me the story of Buddy booking Johnny Cash into a venue in Belmont many decades earlier; they all arrived at a theater empty except for a janitor, who said, “That’s not until next week.”
It has been a couple years since I have run into Kay. I figure she has slowed down a bit. She had to. One cannot keep up the pace that she maintained so long. I bow to the “Queen of Tupelo.” Long may she reign.
C. Richard Cotton
Saltillo