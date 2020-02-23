Once again, Northeast Mississippi has proven to be the most generous region in our great state, which has been documented as being the most generous state in our great nation.
The support for our local United Way of Northeast Mississippi has been amazing this year. We set a lofty goal of $2.6 million to raise for around 60 partner agencies to continue their work in Academic Success, Health & Wellness and Family Stability throughout Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties.
As always, the largest percentage of the money we raised came from workplace campaigns, with employees at factories, hospitals, schools, offices and everywhere in between pledging to give just a few dollars per paycheck to improve their communities. The workplace campaign continues to be the most important part of United Way’s success.
However, the $50K Giveaway has become an increasingly large part of the campaign too. Our community bought over 2,500 tickets for the giveaway, raising more than $250,000! The $50K Giveaway is what made it possible for our campaign to go over the top.
Because of your generous contributions, United Way raised $2,675,485 – more than $75,000 over the goal.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible. This number represents more than dollars: it’s meals served, nights of shelter, educational opportunities and so much more for people right here in our region. Thank you for investing in your community through the United Way.
Paul "Buzzy" Mize
Tupelo