This letter is in response to last Wednesday's letter from Donthaniel Keith titled "We need to update, strengthen gun laws."
I do understand your desire to see relief from what appears to be an increase in national violence.
I must wonder if you are aware that your ideas are not new. They were used in Europe as Hitler and Mussolini came to power, not to mention Chairman Mao (China) and the communist Bolshevik's (Russia). I also wonder if you've heard the survivors of that era warning us against exactly what you are recommending? Eighty years ago, this isn't ancient history. Europe’s current problems have been made worse by the fact the citizens are unarmed and incapable of defending themselves against migrants who would do them harm. Additionally, they are incapable of defending the rightful migrant in need of shelter from their pursuers.
I also wonder if you are aware that the 2nd Amendment was designed specifically to give every citizen the right to bear the exact same armament that the military and police would use against civilians should that become reality. You say it's for hunting. You are gravely mistaken. It is for the defense of our citizens against enemies, foreign and domestic.
Should I remind you that this freedom that you wish to impede is the only thing standing in the way of a government overrunning our population with dictators?
I too would like to see the reduction of criminal activity. Statistically, I think it has been reduced, except where unconstitutional gun control laws have been enforced, such as Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Washington DC, where 25% of the murders with guns in the US take place.
The true nature of this problem is the lack of fatherly direction. Our government caused that problem, it is not the solution.
"Young men are the problem. Many of our boys are living in what Howard Kunstler describes as an “abyss of missing social relations” with “no communities, no fathers, no mentors, no initiations into personal responsibility, no daily organizing principles, no instruction in useful trades, no productive activities, no opportunities for love and affection, and no way out.”
Your proposal is antithetical, making the rightful rulers of this country, weaker.
Paul Sudduth
Tupelo