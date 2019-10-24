Dear Editor,
I take great exception to the Jim High letter to the editor of October 22nd. He describes anyone who supports President Trump as ignorant and radical troublemakers. I am certainly not ignorant, and don’t think my support for President Trump is radical.
I would point out to Mr. High from his description there are a lot of ignorant and radical individuals in Mississippi. In the 2016 election President Trump received over 700,000 votes in Mississippi. In Lee County he received 21,695 votes for 67.9%.
I see Mr. High lists Pickwick Lake as his residence. If he lives in Tishomingo County, he might like to know that 85.6% of those who voted in the 2016 election voted for President Trump.
John Conrad
Tupelo