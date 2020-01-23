As I began my day with my usual interest in the news potentially contained in my Sunday edition of the Journal, I experienced sadness. The reason was contained in the short inclusion of the “beginning on Monday” announcement referring to your decision to reduce your days with “print editions!”
This is sad! Sounded like, instead, an announcement of the beginning of the end of your newspaper’s efforts to continue as a “hold-in-my-hand-printed newspaper.” The decline in content and quality of the Journal over the last months is also sad. May I inject that not all of your readers care for the e-editions.
Sarah Thompson
Nettleton