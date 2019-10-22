Tupelo use to have a reputation as a progressive small city that worked together for the benefit of the whole area and all of its people. During the entire run of the Mississippi/Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, it was integrated everyday without incident as opposed to the State Fair in Jackson with its black and white days.
And during the school segregation crisis in the 1960s, Tupelo never had the hint of a private school. The Community Development Foundation has worked hard for over 50 years to maintain our progressive image and we have jobs galore available for people who want to work. Our economy is booming because of our own efforts.
So I am terribly saddened to know that our country’s most divisive and corrupt president ever will come to Tupelo and leave a stain that will be hard to overcome.
The best outcome would be for the good people of Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi to stay away, leaving only a few ignorant radical troublemakers to attend, wear their made in China MAGA hats, and wave signs passed out by the Trump traveling show.
This will demonstrate to President Trump that we do not appreciate what he has done to our Great Nation and is not welcome in our Great City.
Jim High
Pickwick Lake