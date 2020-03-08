Elected officials should not try to circumvent will of the people
It appears that some of our state legislators are attempting to subvert the will of the 106,000 registered Mississippi voters that signed the petition in favor of putting medical marijuana on the ballot this November by crafting an alternative resolution designed to stop the legislation from being enacted.
I find it strange that our conservative leaders are opposed to the voter approved ballot initiative on the grounds that it does not allow for enough government regulation of our doctors, patients, farmers, and small businessmen and women.
Medical marijuana has been shown to be a safe and effective medicine, the voter approved ballot initiative was thoughtfully crafted based on the experience of the 34 other states that have enacted similar programs, our elected officials should stop trying to circumvent the will of the people and let the voters decide on the citizen-sponsored initiative this November.
Will Reed
Tupelo