Dear Editor,
It is my greatest honor to be able to see President Trump for the second time. I was very excited about his visit.
As far as the comments about Trump being the most divisive, corrupt president, I think not. Obama owns that honor. He sold weapons to Syria, called for actions against our police, and racially divided us. He undid several items to the Constitution. We all stood idly by.
Trump is our best president ever. He loves America and all Americans. He stands up for our American doctrines and our beliefs. It is time for all Americans to stand up as well. I’m tired of all the underhanded ways of politics. It is time to stop the hate and love one another. Time to come together as one nation and be unified.
Together, as one American nation, we can do anything. It is time to honor God, our president, our military and all police. I believe our president should at least be honored and respected as Commander-in-Chief. Trump has been the most hated president because of bias, lies and the media that lies even when the evidence proves them wrong. The lies don’t stop.
It has to stop and it begins with you and me. Time to stop for those against our principles, our nation and our constitution. I stand with President Trump and our nation. Are you with me? I never want to lose my rights as a US. citizen. I hope you feel the same way.
Kay Broker
Ingomar