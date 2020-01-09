To the Editor:
Thank you, Daily Journal, for allowing me to share my life story in your Dec. 27th paper. I have been really blessed with a good life since leaving the Children’s Mansion and Tupelo. I want Tupelo to know that it played a very important part in that.
Like all the other great predecessors before him, Bro. Stephen Judd is doing a remarkable job as superintendent and keeping us informed through social media of the progress that TCM is making. Lately, I have noticed postings time and time again of all the wonderful things the people of Tupelo have done to bring happiness to the kids during this Christmas season.
Thinking back nearly 50 years ago, I remember very well my first Christmas at the Mansion - all the food, presents, smiles and kindnesses that you shared. Never in my life had I ever experienced anything like it. But it wasn’t just at Christmastime; your generosity was felt all year long.
I know from reading the original history of TCM that the city has donated land, paved streets, driveways and parking lots, and civic clubs and businesses have given everything from flags to food. I remember a barber donating time, coming once a month to cut hair and give whitewalls, not to mention dentists and doctors doing the same.
The list is almost endless, but you kind people have been doing this for more than 65 years. Tupelo, you deserve more than just a letter to the editor. My first thought was to take out a full page ad in the Journal and splash it in huge letters, "Thank you, Tupelo, for 65 years of sharing and caring so the kids at TCM can live better lives!"
But sad to say, my second thought made me realize my wallet is not nearly as big as my heart. I know this is not sufficient, but it’s about the best I can do. Tupelo, you of all places, should be proud. God chose your town to build this beautiful Children's Mansion and I can see why.
Jerry Kelly
Texarkana, Ark.