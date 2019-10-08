There seem to be many changes that have been gone on (and are going on) at the Daily Journal that I felt obliged to write and thank you for your efforts. Dr. Dwalia South beat me to it, and good for her!
I appreciate your local reporters for local and state news as you have some good ones. Good riddance of USA Today and too many biased Associated Press articles. Walter Williams always has an interesting article.
Also, thank you for the news of Oxford. Your sports writers do a good job, too! Please tell Leslie Criss there are a few of us left who can only write in cursive - never having been taught to print.
For those of us without computers and smartphones, your paper is enjoyed and looked forward to!
Rachel C. Martin
Oxford