To the Editor,
I would like to know why we had to have all this television again about the far-left Democrats who want to impeach our president.
I did watch this again and again. Everyone said the same thing over and over - that President Trump should be impeached.
I hope everyone who watched this show understands that they want you to vote for Democrats who want to take over in order to give you everything instead of you working for what you want.
Seek to please God for giving us life, meaning, security, hope and the greatest of these is love.
Mrs. Juanita Horstman
Aberdeen