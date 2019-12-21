Predictably, the trumpets are blaring in the wake of Wednesday’s impeachment of Donald Trump. Social media and even the Daily Journal’s comments section after Thursday’s story about the impeachment are teeming with memes and remarks decrying the votes on the two articles. I imagine the letters will also be forthcoming.
Cries of “communist Democrats” and “socialists” are rife among the commentary. This, of course, indicates the writers’ ignorance of the issues at hand. Instead of schooling themselves on what brought this action, they prefer to fall back on false narratives and truly “fake news” they have championed the past three years.
Trump is not a victim of a vicious attack on his presidency. Trump is a victim of his own greed and megalomania. His actions have been illegal. His desire to be all-powerful in unlawful ways has caught up to him so he must now pay the piper. His administration, such as it is, is now permanently stained, adding to an already badly stained lifetime of deceit and corruption.
It is important to remember that this impeachment was predicated on only two articles out of at least a dozen potential articles of impeachment. There is no limit on the number of possible impeachments.
And, apparently, there is no limit on the depth of blind allegiance.
C. Richard Cotton
Saltillo