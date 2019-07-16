In response to "Amid brain drain fears, some younger workers make their way" written by Caleb Bedillion, people need to understand the following:
Fierce resistance to social change = Brain drain.
Mississippi living on the wrong side of history for 200 years = Brain drain.
It amazes me why this mindset is never openly confronted. The press in Mississippi needs to cease coddling the people of Mississippi and instead confront readership with hard truths concerning the multitude of social and economic ills that have confronted the state for 200 years and by consequence made the state irrelevant.
I would challenge the press in Mississippi to “man up” with more relevant, hard-hitting journalism and analyses on the critical need for a changed mindset on the part of the people of Mississippi without which the brain drain will continue.
William Riley
Tupelo