It’s hard to imagine that you didn’t wait until John R. Lewis was laid to rest before insulting his legacy and integrity. His words “get in the way” of wrongdoing and getting into “good trouble” in no way referred to the acts being taken against federal law enforcement now. Did Mr. Lewis advocate throwing fire bombs, hurling bricks and other objects, shining lasers at policemen. I don’t think so. He never did those things and wouldn’t allow others around him to commit any act of violence. As far as I know John R. Lewis was a very brave man, not a cowardly terrorist hiding behind a mask, striking then running into the night. Your comments are absurd.
You mention officers critically injuring “peaceful protesters “ and using violent tactics against them. Can you give a specific instance where officers have done this while not in a defense posture? There are plenty of cases where officers have been seriously injured and several killed on duty protecting property and lives. You also referred to white militia on the streets in Louisville Kentucky not being confronted by federal law enforcement. What you failed to mention was that there were also black armed militia there and that the only violence that day was among the black militia where three members were shot and hospitalized. Must have been an oversight on your part. Perhaps you didn’t read all of the article describing the incident. You also didn’t mention that Louisville policemen were on the scene doing their job preventing confrontation not like some in other cities under control of Democratic mayors.
Since some people refer to federal officers acting to enforce the law as “storm troopers” perhaps you should read about them and their action at Ole Miss in September 1962. In what has been described as a pivotal event in the history of civil rights in the United States, over 500 federal agents plus regular army and federalized national guard troops escorted and protected James Meredith’s admission to the university. We’re they referred to as “storm troopers”? Don’t think so.
Your plea for the passage of the new voting rights act honoring John R. Lewis is well intended I’m sure, but I fail to see why you try in some way connect his legacy to the deplorable acts of violence being committed today.
Jim Metcalfe
Tupelo