Doing away with the state income tax is not good for all people, especially the older retired members of our community. I am not sure this is a good thing for everyone. It sounds good off the top, but what about the retired people and those lower income people who do not have to pay Mississippi income tax now, especially the retired? This would be an overall tax increase for those individuals. For this reason, I am opposed to this legislation. It puts an added burden on those people by raising their sales tax. That is not a tax cut. This is a tax increase on those who can afford it least. Think about it.
Roger Cunningham, Ripley