Dear Editor,

I used to think Senator Roger Wicker had integrity, but he now puts his political ambitions above our country and our democracy. Monday, in his Daily Journal column, he did what the president does – making misleading statements presented as truth.

How could someone with a law degree speak so erroneously about legal processes? Has Senator Wicker forgotten that ‘secret’ grand juries are where it is determined if there will be criminal charges and what those charges will be?

The accused doesn’t usually know about any charges until an indictment is ‘unsealed’ and made public. It is only then, after a ‘secret’ Grand Jury determines that a crime may have occurred, that a defendant can defend himself in court, with an attorney that can cross-examine witnesses. This is the ‘due process’ as allowed in our constitution.

I thought Congressman Trent Kelly would CERTAINLY know this since he was District Attorney before going to Congress. He showed on Wednesday, also in the Daily Journal, he, too, supports lies to protect his party. Senator Wicker, Congressman Kelly, and all Republicans need to stop misleading the public that something underhanded is going on when what is happening is gathering evidence to determine if an impeachable offense has occurred, and if so, what articles of impeachment will then be presented for due process.

The hearings are not public, but they are not secret, and committee members from both parties can attend the hearings. They may be trying to falsely discredit the process to deflect from the reasons this process is even needed. We have a President that is abusing his power for his own personal gains, is helping our enemies rather than our allies, and thinks he is above the law.

If Senator Wicker and Congressman Kelly support the constitution, due process, and equal justice, they need to find their lost integrity and stop spreading false information to deflect from the realities of what this president is doing to our country. I respect the office, but the man holding it has not earned my respect. My Senator and Congressman have not earned my respect, either.

Leah Headings

Tupelo