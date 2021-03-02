I agree with the executive editor’s opinion column of Feb, 28, 2021, which anticipates the quick and easy death of the recently passed Mississippi House of Representatives income tax elimination legislation.
Politicians elected to the state Legislature need to remember that most of the working poor do not pay Mississippi income taxes because of their low wages. Another segment of the population, the average senior citizens on fixed, retirement-type income, are not subject to Mississippi income tax either.
Thus, eliminating the income tax will not benefit many Mississippi citizens. Furthermore, if Mississippi increases other taxes to compensate for the loss of the income tax, such as sales tax, gasoline tax, property tax, etc., there will be a negative effect on these citizens.
If the Legislature and the governor want to continue trying to change Mississippi’s tax system, they need to consider creating some sort of adjustment or rebate for the working poor and for senior citizens who are on tax exempt retirement incomes. Any action taken on the tax issue should have either a neutral effect or a positive result for the people.
Ken Patterson, Belden