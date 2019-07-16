Fourth of July celebration's best kept secret is the friendly city of Sherman. The parade consisted of "anything on wheels," ranging from firetrucks to mini-horses pulling a golf cart.
The food and children's activities were all enjoyed. To complete the evening's festivities were the awesome fireworks expertly handled by Fire Chief Kyle Horton and his crew of volunteer firemen.
Thank you to Mayor Mike Swords and the aldermen and alderwomen for their work in making this holiday a fun and very patriotic celebration.
Betty Horton
Blue Springs