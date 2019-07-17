An interesting thing happened this week when State Rep. Robert Foster, candidate for governor, refused to allow a female reporter, Larrison Campbell, to accompany him while he was campaigning without another person present at all times.
Ms. Campbell accused Rep. Foster of sexism for invoking his “Billy Graham Rule” and keeping a promise he had made to his wife to never be alone with another woman. It didn’t take long for this to hit the national media who joined in with their own complaints and ridicule. But who are the wise ones here?
Recall the unsubstantiated accusations by females against Justice Kavanaugh that almost ended his confirmation and unsubstantiated sexual misconduct accusations against Judge Roy Moore who was defeated in a Senate race in Alabama. On the other hand, Rev. Billy Graham and Vice President Pence, who refused to ever be alone with any female other than their wives, could never be similarly accused.
Rather than being sexist, maybe Rep. Foster is the wise one in today’s no-holds-barred political contests. Maybe his practice should be adopted by other candidates to protect not only their candidacy, but also their personal reputations. Sexual misconduct allegations are one thing candidates can protect themselves from.
Raymond Settle
Blue Mountain