There were two articles on the Opinion page of the June 14 Daily Journal that need a response. "Mississippi flag must represent all citizens" is an obvious impossibility. When I and a majority of Mississippi voters chose our current flag in 2001, how can the writer assume another flag could represent us when we made our choice? The simple fact is there are few issues in government where there is universal agreement and that is the reason we have elections and elected representatives in government who are supposed to support the will of a majority of their constituents. A majority of the voters chose the current flag and only a majority has the authority to change the flag.
In an adjoining article Bobby Harrison contrasted the 2001 flag issues in Georgia and Mississippi. Gov. Barnes rushed a bill through the Georgia legislature changing the Georgia flag and he was defeated in the next election. Gov. Sonny Perdue tried but failed to get a referendum approved by the legislature so the people would have a chance to choose their flag. Mississippi held a referendum and the current flag won with 64 percent of the vote.
One of the founding principles of our form of government is the supreme authority of the people over government and it is stated in the Declaration of Independence as "Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." These groups advocating that the legislature overturn the people's choice are promoting tyranny and the theft of the people's choice just as happened in Georgia. If the flag change proponents want a different flag they should be working toward a referendum and promoting change among the voters. Any elected official that favors the legislature taking away the voters choice is a threat to the people they are supposed to be representing. What is your legislator's position?
Raymond Settle
Blue Mountain