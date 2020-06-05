All murders are inexcusable. Those committed by people in positions of authority are especially deplorable.
Also tragic are mistakes made in the course of carrying out police duties that result in unintended death or injury. Some of these may be unavoidable, but there is absolutely NO good reason for the insane practice of executing "No-knock-warrants."
The most inoffensive and law abiding person would reach for a weapon if he awoke to the sound of someone battering in his door. This practice should be stopped immediately.
Sonny Scott
Woodland