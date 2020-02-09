The whole impeachment trial can be summed up as follows.
The Democratic case is that the president has used his office illegally for personal gain, he has disgraced the nation and repeatedly broken the law, and he will continue to break the law until someone has the guts to stop him.
The president's response, to put it bluntly, is "So what? My poop don't stink!" The GOP senators' reply is "That's good enough for me. Not guilty!"
I feel sorry for all our kids aged 10 and under. They will grow up never knowing an America that isn't run by criminals. This is the legacy we are leaving for future generations.
Richard Wilkinson
Amory