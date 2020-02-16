As a physician and surgeon who has practiced in Mississippi for over 42 years, I am writing to ask my fellow Mississippians to support an initiative that will be on the November general election ballot.
This initiative will make medical marijuana available to patients who suffer from incurable and severely debilitating medical conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, cancer, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, HIV, Crohn's disease, and ALS. Thirty-four states have legalized medical marijuana, and more then 3 million Americans are benefitting from it at this time.
The proposal on the November ballot is extremely well written and will be regulated by the State Department of Health. Medical marijuana will only be available after examination by a Mississippi physician. The Department of Health will also regulate how medical marijuana is grown, processed, and made available to ensure secure and safe access to qualified patients.
Quite frankly, if past actions mean anything, most elected officials do not wish to become involved in this issue. Fortunately, Mississippi has an initiative and referendum process whereby voters can put an issue on the ballot for citizens to decide. Current polling reveals that 77% of Mississippians support medical marijuana, and nearly 240,000 have signed the petitions to qualify this initiative for the ballot.
As a physician, I firmly believe that the benefits of medical marijuana make it a valuable treatment option for those in our state who truly need it. The reason I support this so strongly is that I have known a patient with cancer who benefitted greatly from medical marijuana. It was a godsend when other medicines did not work. It offers a relief that is different, enabling many patients to enjoy a better quality of life.
Again, this has been successful in 34 states including Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida. The time has come for Mississippians to have this treatment available to them. I encourage you to go to the campaign's website at www.medica1marijuana2020.com to learn more and to get involved.
Matthew B. Wesson, M.D.
Tupelo