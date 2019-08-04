As Past-Presidents of the MUW Alumni Association, Jenny Katool (2014-15), Gail Ferguson Laws (2003-04) and I have had a front row seat to watch the MUW campus change with new construction as well as revitalization of the buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
The funding for these projects will often come from several sources. One source of funding is the Mississippi State Legislature in the form of bond bills. Rep. Jeff Smith of Columbus, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives, has been instrumental in securing that funding for The W.
Rep. Smith first helped to secure funds to renovate Poindexter Hall, one of the NRHP buildings. This beautiful facility houses the music department, and a small intimate auditorium that is often used by the community for concerts and recitals. An additional bond bill that he was influential in securing was for the renovation of the Turner Hall, which was formerly the Demonstration School. This renovation and expansion will allow for growth in our Speech Language Pathology program and updated clinical space for the Speech and Hearing Center, which serves the community. Another program at MUW that has outgrown their space is the Culinary Arts Department. The first phase of building a brand-new state of the art culinary school requires demolition of two buildings. This work is being funded through bond bills that he championed in the Legislature.
Rep. Smith, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you for being our cheerleader in Jackson. Your voice on behalf of MUW does not go unnoticed. We are grateful for your support year in and year out.
Katy Canion Pacelli
MUWAA President 2018-2019
Brandon