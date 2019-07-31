Fellow Mississippians:
There was a recent poll cited in this newspaper that stated that a majority of Mississippians would be in favor of a small gas tax to fund repairs on our roads.
This could be done with the stipulation that if gas prices reach a certain point, for example if they reach $3 per gallon, that the additional tax automatically comes off, so that none of us are impacted at an unfair rate.
Apparently Tate Reeves is not in touch with the electorate of this state, as he has not come up with a solution for fixing our roads and infrastructure, and says this would be a burden on us, but at the same time wants to fund re-training the workforce at a $150 million price tag.
This is something that we have been working on for over 30 years. How about taking that money and raising our teacher salaries to a place where teachers are given the respect they deserve for the job they do every day.
If we cannot support our teachers, and cannot turn out graduates that can read, write and are ready for the next level of education, then we will continue to retrain instead of allowing our children to excel before they get to that point. Maybe our politicians should see if they could survive on the salaries we pay our teachers.
I am a conservative American, but I do not vote one ticket at any time. I want to see someone step up and forget about whether it’s popular for once, and about being re-elected and take care of our teachers, fix our infrastructure. Our focus needs to be on graduating with excellence, so that our next generation here can compete in todays world.
It will always be parents, teachers, the students and schools working cohesively to produce good results, but our first step is to show our teachers some respect! Nothing is free, so it may cost us all a little to get this done, but we can do it and make Mississippi better together.
Deborah Smith
West Point