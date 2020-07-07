Amidst these turbulent times, small business owners all around the country are truly in crisis mode, doing all they can to stay afloat during COVID-19 and the racial tensions that have plunged our country into crisis. With the economy essentially being closed, many small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges that seem near-impossible to solve.
As the voice for the hospitality business across our state, it is our organization's job to help ensure these business have the tools they need to succeed. Luckily, there are technological tools available which allow the businesses we represent to remain in business and give them a fighting chance. The hospitality industry has been utilizing digital advertising from major platforms, such as Google and Amazon, to inform customers about the things their businesses are doing to keep things safer and easier for them. These businesses now have an even more increased reliance on certain tech services in order to help solve the many logistical issues they now face. These technological tools and services have truly been a godsend and it is essential that we preserve the vital tools and services they provide. That is why I signed a letter to the governor asking that we work with our policymakers to ensure that we do not over regulate the very technology companies that are doing good for us people out on Main Street.
Rochelle Hicks
Executive Director of Mississippi Tourism Association