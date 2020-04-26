We are living in unprecedented times. Retailers large and small have closed their stores to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many fear for the health and safety of those they love. And social distancing and self-isolation have become new terms in our nation’s vocabulary.
Schools across the state are doing their part by remaining closed and continuing remote learning. As an educator at Tupelo High School, I am fortunate to be in a district that provides teachers with GSuite and thankful for access to technology that affords us the ability to continue teaching our students. Our amazing teachers and administrators have worked tirelessly to set up digital tools, coordinate with students and parents, and adapt our lesson plans to an online format. Platforms like Google Meet and Google Classroom and other technology providers have enabled us to organize assignments, boost collaboration, and foster better communication. Armed with these innovative technologies, teachers have successfully ensured that our students continue to receive an engaging and effective education.
Make no mistake – this adjustment has not only been hard on teachers. Our students have been forced to give up so much of what makes school “fun” for them, and are now expected to keep up with their studies from home, often with spotty or no high speed internet.
However, there are no doubt many lessons that our students have learned during this time. They are witnessing history. My hope is that they remember that when put to the test our schools, teachers and students were flexible, resourceful, resilient and creative. And because of that, we have a bright future indeed.
Beth Kuykendall Blanton, Ph.D.
Tupelo High School English I Teacher