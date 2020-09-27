Tupelo Police Department has some very friendly patrolmen (and women).
On August 11, I was driving down West Main with my twin grandchildren. Stopped at a red light, a police car was beside us. My 2 1/2 year-old grandson saw the police car and started laughing and talking about the police car. His 2 1/2 year-old sister joined in trying to talk about the police car. I rolled their window down so they could see better.
The young policeman saw the children, he spoke to them, flipped his blue lights off and on. Then we all drove on to our day's activities. But to say this made their day (and mine) to have this attention from a policeman!
Thank you to the young man that took 15-20 seconds to make a young child's day!
Beverly Greenhaw
Booneville