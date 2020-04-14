As the nation celebrates April as Community College Month, on behalf of Itawamba Community College, thank you for your continuing commitment to education, which prepares both youth and adults with the foundation to ensure a better future.
We appreciate your willingness to share our story, events and activities to enable the college to reach those who can benefit from the multitude of services and opportunities that we offer. This is especially significant today when educational delivery and services are fluid, and reaching your readers is essential to our operation.
ICC, with locations in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, is one of 1,050 community colleges in the nation. Typically, we offer an extensive schedule of academic, career (including health sciences), workforce and online classes. COVID-19 has affected our instructional delivery as well as our day-to-day operation, but not the quality of our instruction. Our exceptional faculty and staff have risen to the challenge. A transition to almost-exclusively online educational delivery, abbreviated office hours and working remotely have allowed ICC to continue “business as usual.”
Community colleges are a vital part of the postsecondary educational delivery system. They serve almost half of the undergraduate students in the United States, preparing them for transfer to four-year colleges and universities or for immediate entry into the job market as well as providing workforce and skills training. However, education today goes beyond traditional bricks and mortar with the significant impact of online instruction, which makes possible the attainment of a degree any time, any place, anywhere. The success of our students is paramount.
Thank you for your significant role in enabling ICC to provide the best start for area residents to attain their dreams and goals. Today, thank you for being on the frontline to keep us engaged and involved with the latest news and how it impacts our community and our neighbors.
Sincerely,
Jay Allen, Ph.D.
President, Itawamba Community College