Trespassing would be climbing the eight foot railroad fence - bagging the railroad security cameras, hiding from the railroad lookout towers, and outrunning the two railroad cops in the state. There have to be deterrents, not some paid RR hackrep going yap-yap-yap when the railroads pull its strings. Things a real Operation Lifesaver (OL) would ask:
- Why are all OL directors hand puppets of the railroad or government only giving lip service safety messages?
- Why nothing is ever mentioned by OL that would cost the railroads a penny on the obviously missing safety equipment and track maintenance work?
- Where are the crossing safety signals for the trains going too fast with no brakes or steering at 1,000s of crossings?
- Where are the track video monitors for the trains going too fast with no brakes or steering to get the train stopped in time?
- Why aren't railroads paying at least half for crossing signals because it's their trains going too fast with no brakes or steering while paying the so-called RR directors millions a year.
- Why the train cabs aren't required to be lit up like a Christmas tree with emergency vehicle light bars? Look and see.
- Why trains don't have better braking systems?
- Why there are no bidding invitations on the obviously overcharged crossing projects the tax-payers pay the railroads for.
- Why trains are allowed to run in the fog?
- Why railroads remove and steal signals we paid for on closed re-worked crossings?
- Why the railroad isn't required to de-ice crossings before they roll the trains?
- Why drug/alcohol tests aren't done on rail crews at crossing/pedestrian collisions?
- Why railroads are allowed to get off with the train black box, signal black box (if crossing signals are present), and cab video at crossing/pedestrian collisions?
- Why the fact is hidden that trains kill like 100 people in 100 million train miles when regular drivers have like one death?
- Why train horns aren't blown at private crossings till the last second, freezing drivers?
- Why the railroads track lights can't be at a crossing?
- Why trains can be at the same crossing at the same time blocking view?
Waiting for OL response.
Robert Pines
Sullivan, MO