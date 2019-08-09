Appreciation to Rep. Trent Kelly for working with physicians in his district and agreeing to sign on as a cosponsor to H.R. 3107 Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act of 2019. This will apply to Medicare advantage plans and provide transparency to minimize any disruption in care. It will also help facilitate the care between Northeast Mississippi Medicare patients and their doctors. We are working with Rep. Kelly in providing better healthcare for all Mississippians.
W. B. " Bo" Calhoun MD FACC
Tupelo