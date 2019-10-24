Dear Editor,
To begin with, I want to qualify myself. At first, I was not a Donald Trump fan, but it did not take long for me to figure out that he is truly a president of the people, rather than a president of a political party. He has confronted the corruption in both parties that has gone unchallenged for years.
He has remained steadfast in his fight for the people, at the expense of being alienated by both parties, and especially the Democratic Party. President Trump has taken on major issues that no other president would take on - issues with Iran, North Korea, the Taliban, China, Russia, Mexico, our foreign trade imbalance, immigration, poverty in our cities, returning manufacturing back to the USA, discrimination against minorities, and big-time corruption in our political system and legal systems.
He has stood strong against the "Fake News" that is generated by political parties and news sources like CNN, NBC, New York Times, etc. They conjure up unsubstantiated accusations for the sole purpose of undermining all of the positive accomplishments achieved over the last two years by this presidency.
Most of the Dems and some of the GOP will stop at nothing to keep President Trump from destroying the political corruption they have benefited from over the last 30 years. One man, Donald Trump, has the fortitude to stand up against the corruption, and he is winning, and because of his efforts, we, the people, are also winning.
At first, I was not a Trump fan, and now I am one of his biggest fans because he is fighting for the people, all the people.
David Leatherman
Tupelo