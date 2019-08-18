Dear Editor:
Tupelo Community Theatre is celebrating its 50th season. The first show of the season, Mamma Mia, opens August 22. It may seem surprising that community theatres involve more participants, present more performances of more productions, and play to more people than any other performing art in the country.
Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions. On either side of the footlights, those involved in the more than 400 Tupelo Community Theatre productions represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.
We would encourage everyone in the Northeast Mississippi area to come be part of the next 50 years of TCT. Audition for a production. Offer up your off-stage skills. Contribute your time and energy. Businesses can advertise in the Playbill program. And by all means, go see a show! Be a part of the vibrant, long-cherished tradition of Tupelo Community Theatre productions. Come together as a community to celebrate creativity and teamwork that is the arts in Northeast Mississippi.
Debra Robison
President, Tupelo Community Theatre
Board of Directors