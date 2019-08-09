Let me make sure I understand this: the University of Mississippi, in all of its wisdom, has decided that it has the right of prior censorship on actions (alleged) done by students and former students, not to mention former administrators, if in its opinion the action violates a certain code of conduct. The university had deemed it necessary to investigate and punish the culprits that are pictured in a plaque dedicated to Emmet Till.
This defacement, while reprehensible, was deemed by the FBI as not a punishable crime. But the University of Mississippi administration, and the liberal students, faculty and staff members composing BIRT deemed it necessary to further investigate and, if the article in the Daily Journal is correct, the students were suspended. The students were associated with Alpha Upsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Order, which previously had hosted “Old South Ball” and claimed Robert E. Lee as its spiritual leader. The dance has since changed its name to the “Rose Ball.”
The students pictured in the photo did not violate any portion of the school’s code of conduct. The Associated Student Body and Black Student Union have released joint statements saying that they want the university to change the code of conduct to make it congruent with the university’s creed; an umbrella covering both policies and outlining the rights of every university member.
The ASB and the BSU statement issued a timeline of 90 days for implementation of the plan. Who or what is BIRT? And who granted them such power to set an arbitrary timeline? The students(?) pictured did not violate any law per the FBI, and since the violation(?) occurred outside of the UPD’s jurisdiction by what right or law were they subjected to such abuse? Does just being associated with a fraternity automatically make one subject to disciplinary rules?
My thanks to taylor.vance@journalinc.com. His article was of great help (although probably unintended).
Frank Rooker (Class of 1976, BAE)
New Albany
(Editor's Note: The University's BIRT is the Bias Incident Response Team, which actively provides support and a process for advocating on behalf of students, faculty or staff members who are the recipients of bias.)