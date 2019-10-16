Dear Editor,
I was disappointed to see Sen. Roger Wicker vote in opposition to President Trump and securing our southern border recently.
Wicker joined with Rep. Bennie Thompson in voting for Senate Joint Resolution 54 that would terminate the national emergency related to the U.S.-Mexican border and the diversion of funds to address the border crisis. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Reps. Trent Kelly, Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest opposed the resolution.
The President will probably veto this resolution and it is doubtful there is enough support to override the veto, but many of the supporters are trying to add an amendment to the Homeland Security Appropriations Act that would block funding for a border barrier and it will likely pass.
If you are concerned, like I am, about the threat uncontrolled immigration poses to the citizens of this country, I urge you to contact our legislators and let them know where you stand. Hopefully Sen. Wicker and Rep. Thompson will reconsider putting illegal immigrants ahead of the security and safety of citizens.
Raymond Settle
Blue Mountain