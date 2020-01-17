To the Editor:
Our region has some of the most generous people anywhere in the entire United States. Every year, thousands of people come together to support the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, which in turn enables more than 60 nonprofit organizations to serve the needs of our communities. United Way is crucial to the success of these agencies. United Way funding makes it possible for them to serve thousands of meals, provides tutoring and support for students, and assists families in so many ways. They are truly making our communities stronger.
I have been proud to serve as the United Way campaign chair for a third time this year, helping them toward their goal of $2.6 million. Most of that is raised through workplace campaigns, which is what United Way is known for, but they are always evolving to find new ways to get more people involved in supporting the community. In its second year, the $50K Giveaway has brought in hundreds of new donors to United Way.
If you haven’t given to United Way in the past — or if you want to give a little more — the $50K Giveaway is a really great way to get involved. For just $100, you can support the 60-plus agencies funded by United Way, and get a chance at winning $50,000. Last year’s winner lives right here locally in Guntown and works at North Mississippi Medical Center. She bought just one ticket, but that’s all it took to win.
Last year’s $50K Giveaway raised almost $250,000 for United Way. The goal this year is $400,000.
Tickets are on sale until January 31st or until all 4,000 are sold. You can buy yours at unitedway50k.com, by calling 662-841-9133 or at several retail partners.
United Way is an organization that I really believe in, and it is locally-run and serving local people. I encourage everyone to be a part of helping United Way reach their goal through giving or by buying a ticket for the $50K Giveaway. Find out more at unitedway50k.com
Paul "Buzzy" Mize Jr.
Tupelo