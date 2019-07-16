The Journal’s recent story on mental illness contained the germ of a potential alternative insight into some psychopathology. “The medical community does no favors to people with mental illness by pathologizing bad behavior” reflects what all too often happens when a child exhibits behavior problems.
The parent, teacher, social worker, law enforcement officer, judge, etc., are all too ready to diagnosis mental illness and apply a medical model to the situation providing the temporary relief of medication and/or hospitalization. This very passive (to all concerned including the patient) approach often purposefully or inadvertently excludes a more psychological approach including problem solving, coping skills, and appropriate consequences for the “patient.”
The slippery slope of the medical model hooks all into the model creating only expectations of medical solutions. All believe the patient is sick; all passively await the medical solution to the problem; and all hold the belief that future problems are the inevitable result of the illness requiring changes in medication or setting. The problems are escaped but no coping or learning (other than escape) has occurred.
Even mental health providers are stuck on the slope of passively awaiting or providing medical solutions to the problems. I describe many of these “patients” diagnosed and medically pathologized as victims of mental health treatment arriving as emerging adults with no skills to cope with their own feelings (anger, depression, anxiety, or pain) or to cope with life’s frustrations other than to take often harmful medications, seek hospitalization, or wind up in prison.
I would suggest the Journal devote a full story or series to various approaches to dealing with these problems.
Louis Masur, III, Ph.D., MSCP
Clinical Psychologist
Baldwyn