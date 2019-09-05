Dear Editor,
I don’t know how Stewart B. Epstein from New York in his letter to the editor knows how we, as conservatives, believe and why we believe and take the truth of Fox News. He talks about billionaires. Doesn’t he know and realize that Pelosi, Reed and Bernie Sanders all are rich and Fox News is No. 1 in reporting because of the truth and not what you believe the truth is.
I believe we have lost our Christian beliefs today because we don’t teach our children do unto others as you’d love them to do unto you. Even if you don’t have enough money, aren’t very pretty, not extra smart, remember, you are as good as anyone, but you are no better, so feel free to stand on your own.
Do the best you can, when you can, and don’t worry about tomorrow. If we ever forget that we are one nation, under God, then we will be a nation gone under. That’s from Ronald Reagan. You in New York may think you are smarter, but really you are no better because you are self-centered.
Juanita F. Horstman
Aberdeen