When I was in the third grade at Pierce Street Elementary in Tupelo, not long after that school opened, my teacher was Miss Nelle Huey. When her classes would misbehave, she threatened to "sit on us," and there wouldn't be anything left "but a little spot of grease." She was a large woman.
Aside from being a tad intimidating to most third-graders, Miss Huey was fond of proverbs, generally from the Book of Proverbs. Back then, I had no idea how useful and relevant those proverbs were going to be.
Most recently, one has come to mind: "A good name is better to be chosen than great riches." (That's the Biblical version of "Money can't buy me love.") Another saying that didn't originate with Miss Huey or the Bible, for that matter, is this one: "A man is prisoner of his words and master of his silence."
When you see a person in a position of authority, such as our current president, enriching himself at the taxpayers' expense, putting our service men and women at risk, antagonizing our allies with no cause, selling out to our presumed or at least potential adversaries like Russia and China, and publicly disparaging our ambassadors, law enforcement officers, intelligence and diplomatic professionals, and Congressional representatives, you can't help but wish he'd met Nelle Huey.
Most likely, she would have sat on him forthwith, thus saving us the need for an impeachment inquiry.
John Wages
Palmetto community