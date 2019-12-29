Reading Jamie Rebentisch’s letter against the president, I’m amazed by people like him who dislike the president. That is, they know too little about President Trump to have so much resentment. And without an open mind, they will believe little but straw men accusations and political resistance propaganda.
I voted for President Trump. Not for a name, I voted for freedom of speech, religion and hope. Hope that America’s Republican government can survive a little longer.
We need a Christian revival before losing freedom. Even now, many prestigious colleges are making future progressive leaders who lean toward intolerance. It seems they might gain a monopoly of power that censors other political views. That is, it’s no accident many use false accusations of hate as an excuse to persecute people.
Tim Holland
Marietta