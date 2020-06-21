Thank you to Lena Mitchell for her "Memorial to Another Victim ..." (June 17.) As her title states, "Black Lives Matter," and I am grateful she shared her brother's story.
In less than two weeks, I will retire as librarian at Northeast Mississippi Community College. I leave with 25 years of service. Some of the things of which I am most proud are my earlier years when I worked with our Cultural Arts Committee to bring thoughtful, challenging programming to our students.
I had the great privilege of meeting Lena when she covered some of that programming. One year our programming focused on "Racial Reconciliation." One portion of that semester-long programming was "The Legend of Emmett Till." I was amazed how many of our students were unfamiliar with Till's story.
As the theme of "Racial Reconciliation" developed over the semester, our students had the opportunity to hear many Mississippi "giants" involved in reconciliation efforts. Visitors to our campus included: Dolphus Weary, executive director of Mission Mississippi; Leslie McLemore, civil rights activist and political science professor at Jackson State University; Beverly Hogan, president of Tougaloo College; and William Winter, former governor and head of the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation.
I pray Lena Mitchell continues her career, covering issues that are vital to Mississippi. We need to continue to hear from Lena Mitchell, and others, until ALL LIVES MATTER in our state, red and yellow, black, and white.
Glenice Stone
Booneville